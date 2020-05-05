



My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Watching Anderson Cooper CNN is like being on mushrooms

Why state governments are best for reopening decisions

Disbanding the task force, it’s time

Moonface

Ben Shapiro’s clear description of coronavirus situation

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 957 Scott Adams: Let Me Tell You About the Psychedelic Mushroom I Accidentally Ingested Called CNN appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.