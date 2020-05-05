The Fall of the Big Apple

At the rate it;s going, New York City better keep all those refrigerated semi-trailers. Those used to hold the COVID-19 corpses. And they better keep putting fuel into them, and making sure that the trucks ARE refrigerated.

Why will they still need the trucks? I suggest several reasons:

New York cop attacks person for failing “social distancing.” Yeah, it’s the New York Daily News, but it includes video. (Thanks to J Kb for sharing.)

Two dead homeless people found in subway trains this weekend. The MTA hasn’t actually started taking trains out of service for four hours a day to clean them properly and reduce the spread of disease – so who knows HOW long those corpses had been there.

So what could happen?

First, the “next wave” of coronavirus, is no doubt coming. The numbers may be even more staggering

Second, NYPD is cracking down AND cracking up. Pushed to the breaking point by their masters in City Hall, will the thugs well and truly go postal? Start gunning down people in the streets for violating the Lockdown and social distancing?

Third, the good burghers of New York City may decide that they have had it with the thugs of the NYPD and the government elite, and fight back. This is increasingly true of the Jewish community, as Gunfree Zone summarizes – they are being hit hard.

This stinking city has 8 MILLION people. Even if only 1/10 of one percent decide that they’ve reached their limit, that is EIGHT THOUSAND violent acts of resistance and rebellion – even if they each only do ONE act. But I don’t think it will be just one-tenth of one percent, and certainly not limit themselves to one act.

There are, amazingly, 38,000 or so NYPD “sworn” police officers (and another 17,000 NYPD employees). And there are about 13,000 reserve and para-police armed and uniformed people (school security, etc.) in the City. That is in itself staggering: 68,000 of the 8 million: nearly 1 percent of the total population.

It is one of many, many problems with this cesspool: social, government, moral, political, economic, and physical cesspool. And also the epicenter of the COVID-19 Pandemic AND Panic in North America. Which has been the excuse (“reason,” right?) for the trashing of society and the economy of the Fifty States. And for beggaring the FedGov.

Consider:

The MTA situation. The people who run that system are so incredibly stupid that they had to have the Mayor tell them to start cleaning their subway trains daily. And the mayor is so stupid it took him SIX weeks to think to tell them to do it. Despite the daily views of people jammed like cattle, most without masks, coughing and sneezing on each other.

NYC believes that the rest of the Fifty States owes the City and its inhabitants anything and everything that they demand – witness the demand for ventilators, the demand for the naval hospital ship, masks, and everything else. And billions and billions of dollars – especially for the corporations (banks and others). (Is this because they are the financial center of the Fifty States, the world (and according to some of them, the Universe, or at least this galaxy)? Or is because it is the heart of the Media for the Fifty States and the planet? Or is it just because they are as arrogant as they are stupid?)

The City and the State are run by incompetent, egotistical, corrupt, and crooked politicians and their minions, and has been for most of its history. The recent list of these politicians and bankers and businessmen includes the likes of Cuomo, Bloomberg, de Blasio, Schumer, Clinton, and … lest we forget… Trump. Despite the political and governmental system that has made NYC incredibly wealthy and powerful, a majority of the current crop wants to destroy that system and replace it with one even MORE corrupt, tyrannical, totalitarian, and intolerable.

Worse than many cities, New Yorkers live stacked like cordwood. They breath each other’s exhalations constantly. They walk and ride through polluted air, under noise levels most people would call intolerable, in a trash-filled environment, in an electromagnetic nightmare, and with an array of often-deadly animal and insect and bird pests. (But too many of them cannot envision living any other way, or any place else, and look down on the rest of the Fifty States and the world in every possible way.

New Yorkers live with and take for granted a level of legal abuse, regulatory control, and corruption in all parts and levels of government, business, and other institutions that beggars description. But there are limits.

I am not saying that there are no good New Yorkers. I am not saying that all of them are evil or haters of liberty. I am not saying they are all tyrants or thugs. Or other sorts of criminals, just biding their time. But too many of them are, and they are indeed birds of a feather who flock together.

Even New Yorkers – at least some of them – do reach a breaking point now and then. Just as do Parisians, a city which sometimes closely resembles NYC. And perhaps driven somewhat mad by their environment, these breaking points become eruptions of violence, destruction, and revenge.

I think that the people of New York are reaching that point. And what will happen?

Nothing good – not for NYC, NYS, or the rest of the Fifty States, and the world. The contagion, physical, mental, and moral, will more and more infect the nation. And one of the victims will likely be the liberty of far more than the 8 million of NYC and the 20 million of its urban area.

Be prepared.