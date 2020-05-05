DES MOINES, IA—The angels in heaven watched with awestruck wonder as Pastor Carl Travers of Midtown Baptist Church preached the best sermon of his life to a video camera. Pastor Carl spoke with fire, fury, and theological clarity unlike anything he had ever unleashed on the congregation before. He knew in his heart that the sermon would mark a turning point in church history. Even the Holy Spirit just hovered there, clearly impressed. “This is truly a sermon for the ages!” thought the excited pastor.

The post Tragedy: Pastor Just Preached Best Sermon Of His Life And Forgot To Hit Record appeared first on The Babylon Bee.