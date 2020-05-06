Fixed-Income Security Broker on ‘Buy’

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart with an OBV line for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. noting that the stock’s OBV line was sloping up.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with Exponential Moving Averages for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MKTX).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed–income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed–income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker–dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment–grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high–yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed–income securities.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart with the 50–Day EMA and 100–Day EMA for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Back on April 13th, the MKTX 50–Day EMA (blue line) crossed above the 100–Day EMA (red line) indicating MKTX was showing a ‘buy’ signal (circled).

When the 50–Day EMA crosses above the 100–Day EMA, the stock’s buying pressure has begun to outweigh the selling pressure. This is a ‘buy’ signal.

When the 50–Day EMA crosses below the 100–Day EMA, the stock’s selling pressure has begun to outweigh the buying pressure. This is a ‘sell’ signal.

If you had purchased MKTX shares when the 50–Day EMA crossed above the 100–Day EMA on April 13th, when the stock was around $385.79, you’d be up 25.3% by now.

Not a bad profit for a–less–than–a–month–long hold of a capital markets company.

Now, as you can see, the 50–Day EMA is still above the 100–Day EMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 50–Day EMA remains above the 100–Day EMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward.

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

