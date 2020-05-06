Police State, Version AB-L

Subtitle: When the jack-booted thugs are not just brutal but stupid. As in “Alberta-Lethbridge” (that’s in Canada).

The first comment made by several people was “it’s time to start hunting pigs.” While not (necessarily) endorsing that, I agree that this is insane.

View the video of three Lethbridge, Alberta cops “protecting the public” on May the Forth…

Tell me what you think. This is in what was ONCE the most free province in the Dominion of Canada. But also a province that was abused unmercifully by Ottawa to grab the money to bribe Quebec not to leave – and a province that has been beggared by the combination of a Lockdown AND the Saudi-Russian oil war against North America.

SHE wasn’t pointing her toy blaster at anything or anybody. SHE was wearing a respirator mask or better. SHE was by herself, advertising apparently for a store (CocoVanilla Galactic Cantina), or just enjoying May the Fourth like tens of thousands of people (used to). She was certainly maintaining “social distancing” until the unmasked cops came and assaulted her.

The cops, WEAPONS DRAWN and pointing at her, force her to get down on the ground, flat on the ground, even though she dropped the toy (and in that costume, it is nearly impossible to kneel, let alone lay flat. So they pushed her. Then they handcuffed her, and apparently in the process bloodied her nose. While she was in tears. While she was trying to explain why she could not obey them. Then they chased off (with threats) people who came to see (and video) what was happening to this poor unknown woman. Including the owner of the store on whose property they assaulted the woman.

Was she some sort of criminal? Did the fake RCMP killer on the other side of Canada so terrify and unhinge the cops in this small city in the middle of the Great Plains that they are behaving like hoodlums and highwaymen? They claimed that they had “multiple 911 calls stating there was someone with a firearm.”

That does NOT explain or justify their incredibly thuggish behavior. Enjoy the comments made – and read the article in the Lethbridge Local News. The girl, who identifies herself on Twitter, was Ashley Hopkinson. Keep her and her almost-certain PTSD in your prayers.

And be prepared for more and more of this. And the reaction to this sort of cruel stupidity.