“American” Media less trustworthy than ever

Many Americans (and people around the world) haven’t trusted the press for years. We know that they push their own agenda. And it is usually a “progressive” Tranzi agenda: control by government and the elite, increasing restrictions on personal and economic liberty.

Now, in the panic of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people are having this fact driven home – hard. The information we hear and read daily in the newspapers, on radio and television, that we see and hear on internet sites seems more and more extreme.

Here are a few:

Hard sell of “news” from/about the Chinese Communist Party – especially those attacking Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 mess. We are constantly told what a wonderful job the CCP does of running China and helping the world.

Vicious denunciations of anyone who questions the least pronouncement from the CDC and WHO – together with pushing those proclamations from the two organizations AND shutting down any prominent person or organization which disagrees. And any medical doctor which raises points in opposition to the establishment.

Ramping up attacks on Trump and anyone who dares support him – or does not themselves trash him completely. At the same time, the opposition to the establishment media virtually ignores ANY criticism of Trump’s policies and actions (except to attack those who criticize).

Hard as it may be, the media is even MORE supportive of Biden in recent weeks. (A quick review of the most recent fifty Biden MSM stories had ONE that even talked about Biden’s “gaffes and embarrassing flubs.”) Every endorsement by celebrities and politicians is immediately hyped.

A definite slant of headlines and news reporting all the wonderful people – especially celebrities – who have and sometimes are dying of the Beer virus. Regardless of age, co-morbidities, or (often) the actual cause of death.

Slanted news stories of OPEN and LIBERATE and similar protests against the Lockdown, usually featuring multiple repetitions of condemnation by politicians, medical personnel, and survivors of COVID-19 victims. As more and more Gridlock operations and Lockdown Rebellion confrontations take place, the media comes down harder and harder – and more viciously – against anyone who dares to resist the tyranny of governors, mayors, and police.

In general, the growing support of tyranny and socialist and communist regimes around the world: Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, California, Michigan, and more.

As the media gets less and less trusted, I think we are rapidly approaching the point that we no longer NEED them. We don’t NEED the bosses in Manhattan (or in Los Angeles, or Silicon Valley, or Seattle), we don’t NEED the talking heads and their bosses anywhere – not in the cities and towns of the Fifty States, and not in DC or on our television screens, our radio speakers, or our computers.

Tyranny, as more and more of us are starting to understand, is NOT just something that government does. And NOT just the FedGov, by any means. Tyranny’s tools are exercised by the media, by the huge (and growing) number of NGOs (“non-governmental organizations), by the high-tech companies, and more. And not just government contractors. ALL of these entities are convinced that THEY are the elite (or a part of it), and DESERVE to lord it over us. To rule their inferiors – as defined by them.

And mark it well – they believe that the “masses” are stupid, ignorant, superstitious, and nothing but herds to be led to the fleecing shed and the slaughterhouse. Otherwise, they would not be so blatant in their lies, so willing to suddenly reverse their pronouncements on various matters.

And many Americans – just like many Canadians, Europeans, Brits and people around the rest of the world – ARE too ignorant and too comfortable to be pricked – or even care – about these mass delusions spread like jam on a slice of bread.

But they are learning.

Consider the woman arrested in Idaho for daring to stage a tiny little protest by taking her children to a nearby park to play (with other mothers doing the same). And who was arrested and charged with lawbreaking for her trouble. Consider her words.

“I didn’t wake up today thinking, I’m taking my kids to the park to get arrested — but when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty!” Sarah Walton Brady

Consider the woman in West Odessa, Texas, in the Permian Basin, who decided to dare to defy the Lockdown and reopen her bar, desperately needing money to live on. And supported by customers and friends. Only to have the Ector County Sheriff show up with an MRAP (mine-resistant armored vehicle) with a machine gun in the cupola. Backing up a dozen armed and armored cops with drawn weapons to arrest her and friends OUTSIDE her bar on a different (adjacent) piece of property, for carrying guns in a bar.

Or the woman in Dallas who dared open her beauty salon because people wanted her services and her workers had run out of food for their children. Who was sentenced to jail for doing so and telling the judge why he was wrong.

Or hundreds of other people.