WASHINGTON, D.C.—When the lockdowns started and stay-at-home orders were issued, the Bill of Rights was taken out of the National Archives and put somewhere for safekeeping since it wasn’t really needed at the time and no one wanted it to get damaged. Now that states are starting to open things up again, no one can seem to find it.

