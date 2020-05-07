Tesla Abruptly Suspends Production at Shanghai Factory

Lyft Not Doing as Terrible as Expected, Investors Rejoice

“I Guess I Won’t Do This Again,” Says Woman Being Eaten by an Alligator

When in Doubt, Stay Out

BUSINESS

Tesla Abruptly Suspends Production at Shanghai Factory

Tesla abruptly suspended production at its Shanghai Gigafactory this week due to mysterious circumstances. (It’s probably the old factory foreman dressing up as pirate ghost again.)

Workers were scheduled to return to the factory Wednesday after China’s five–day labor break. But at the last minute, Tesla sent a message to workers saying their five–day labor break was now a nine–day labor break. (And if you have anything to say about that, we could make it a forever–day labor break.)

Tesla released a statement saying the factory was closed due to regular, scheduled maintenance. Which is what we said in the old days when a guy fell into the machinery and we had to work overtime to de–Jeff the crusher.

But Chinese tech news site 36kr contradicted Tesla’s statement, saying the plant had closed due to a component shortage, according to someone familiar with the matter. (The component is Jeff and he’s definitely experiencing a “shortage” since he fell in the slicer.)

With its Fremont, California plant shut down due to the virus, Tesla is currently not making any cars anywhere in the world. And Tesla was not good at hitting production quotas even when it had working factories.

Tesla employees observing social distancing guidelines at the Fremont, California assembly plant.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier this week that Tesla is preparing to restart operations at its California plant, potentially breaking the state’s current shelter–in–place rules.

California’s social distancing order allows Tesla to keep a small number of staff working on “minimum basic operations” like maintenance, safety, and security. But people familiar with the matter said the company is planning for a wider reopening.

MARKETS

Lyft Not Doing as Terrible as Expected, Investors Rejoice

Lyft’s stock surged 17% this week after a slightly less terrible quarterly result than everybody expected.

The take me home I’m drunk company reported an $85.2 million loss, excluding interest and taxes, for the first quarter.

Those kinda numbers would be a total disaster for a company that actually makes money for a living. But it’s not a bad performance for your average Silicon Valley money hemorrhager.

This $85 million–dollar loss represents a 61% improvement on the same period last year, and a smaller loss than analysts were expecting. Which offers investors hope that Lyft can someday become a real, grown up company that actually makes a profit.

The company’s stock surged 17% after the figures were released. But the gets testy when I ask to pull over to puke company also said sales growth had slowed significantly, as governments in the U.S. and Canada issued restrictions on travel due to the end of the world.

Lyft pulled its 2020 forecast last month and enacted drastic cost cutting measures, slashing salaries, reducing its workforce by 17%, and furloughing another 5%.

To add insult to global pandemic, California sued Lyft this week for violating new laws that guarantee employee benefits for gig workers. Of course, Lyft has no intention of complying with these laws and will seek to overturn them by a ballot measure this November.

(You know, if we’re all still here by then.)

In Other News

(Source)

ONE LAST THING

When in Doubt, Stay Out

After weeks of volatility, uncertainty, and drinking before 11 am every day (just me?), the markets are rallying hard.

Despite some dismal economic figures (more on that tomorrow), Wall Street acted like it’s their birthday and daddy just handed them a stack of ones. But is this really the buying opportunity it seems to be or the just the beginning of another major drop off?

Our macroeconomic expert Graham Summers has the story in today’s one last thing.

Here’s What the Market is Telling Us Today

By Graham Summers

Let’s take a look at what the markets are telling us today.

Stocks are rallying hard today, but are struggling to break above resistance (red line in the chart below).

This suggests that the rally is tired and due for consolidation.

We have had two similar phases since the markets bottomed on March 23. They happened from March 31 to April 6, and April 20 to April 27 (red boxes in the chart below).

The big question for investors is if this is a buying opportunity or the start of a major drop.

A Message from Credit: “Be Patient”

Credit typically leads stocks, and credit is coiling for a big move.

You’ll note in the chart below that credit began to struggle in early April. Stocks rallied through that month despite this weakness.

In terms of what’s to come, credit is about to break out of a triangle formation (blue lines). Breakouts from triangle formations typically resolve in EXPLOSIVE moves.

Right now, credit has major support just below current levels (red line in the chart below), which suggests the move should be upwards. But given that we’re approaching the weekend and traders are extremely long and looking to unload those longs, this setup isn’t clean enough to warrant putting more capital to work.

One of the most important adages for professional traders is “when in doubt, stay out.” With that in mind, given the muddiness in the markets, I’d suggest waiting for a breakout before committing more capital to stocks.

MARKET MOVEMENTS

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 23,875.89 ↑ 0.89% S&P Index 500 2,875.38 ↑ 1.48% NASDAQ 8,979.66 ↑ 1.41% Gold 1,726.30 ↑ 2.25% Silver 15.58 ↑ 3.78% Bitcoin 9,869.30 ↑ 6.74%

The EU predicted its economy will contract 7.5% in a “recession of historic proportions.”

The FCC fined Sinclair Broadcast Group a record $48 million civil penalty to close three investigations into its practices.

Gap Inc. said it plans to reopen 800 stores this month.

Cheers,

Shane Ormond

Editor, One Last Thing

The post Tesla Suspends Production appeared first on Laissez Faire.