My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- The Vitamin D potential for reducing risk of coronavirus
- Ted Cruz continues to impress and entertain
- General Flynn coverage contrast, FOX versus CNN
- Nate Silver’s coronavirus analysis insights
- Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s zingers
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 963 Scott Adams: Reviewing the Two Movies of Reality and the New Press Secretary’s First Days appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.