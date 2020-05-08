Modern Medicine Attempts To Closet Hydroxychloroquine & Forgo Targeted Therapy of High-Risk Groups in Setup For Mass Vaccination

The American Death Care Industry is giving the vaccine companies all the fear needed to create panic demand for a rushed-to-market COVID-19 vaccine that will be assuredly safe (for healthy adults) but still be a killer (for the millions of diabetic, obese, nursing home, African-American, autoimmune Americans who don’t readily produce antibodies).

In fact, Chicago officials say they have already purchased the syringes and spotted locations for vaccination stations (video taken down).

As if Americans aren’t catching on this pandemic was pre-planned from the beginning (see CDC advertisement for quarantine managers in November of 2019).

The CDC couldn’t provide masks, ventilators or come up with any alternate medicine to employ and appear to have been intentionally caught empty-handed in order to create fear and panic in the American population.

But a vaccine, oh, that will surely arrive on time even though most vaccines take years to prove safety (recall the rushed-to-market Swine Flu vaccine campaign for a flu epidemic that never materialized). The flu death numbers just need priming to keep the masses on the edge of death.

Recall in the early stages of COVID-19 in the U.S. the FDA held imported test kits in port and the CDC recalled test kits over contamination issues, leaving public health officials unable to encircle and block the spread of the virus. Planned failure?

Contrived epidemics are nothing new for the CDC, it is just the destruction and skullduggery of this one that is so alarming.

Who will win the vaccine race?

And the U.S. had better be the first to “win the vaccine race” and develop a COVID-19 vaccine says an ex-FDA chief, ahead of China or European companies. In other words, saving lives is not a priority, preventing a drain of U.S. dollars from going overseas is.

Pharmacologists in Italy lay claim to the first COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Their test was performed in laboratory mice. So was a vaccine developed in China. Bragging rights are important(at least to those playing the stock market and betting on these vaccines), and wouldn’t it be ironic for the Chinese to be inoculating its population and saving lives ahead of the U.S., which might have to beg for their vaccine.

Meanwhile Pfizer (May 5) says it has begun to vaccinate the first humans in a study that includes both young (18-55) and old (65-85-year-olds).

There may never be a vaccine?

But noted virologist Ian Frazer of Australia says the industry has been attempting to develop a coronavirus vaccine for years now without success.

But what if there is no coronavirus vaccine? Health authorities are starting to talk about an ultimatum of perpetual lockdowns or submission to an unproven vaccine.

The contradiction is there are no lockdowns for tuberculosis which infects the lungs of 13 million Americans (mostly foreign-born immigrants with latent TB) and killed 515 (2017).

These inexplicable irregularities suggest some other nefarious reason for locking down American society, which I will explain I more detail in another report.

Overvaccination

But at this point in the epidemic the vaccine would be limited to saving 60,000 Americans who have died (not an accurate number, actually 37,000 deaths and even that number is specious) out of a population of 3.28 million. Which means, if the vaccine were 100% effective it could still only prevent 37,000 conjured-up deaths (less false positive COVID-19 blood tests) divided by 328 million Americans = only 1 death (which might have occurred anyway) would be prevented in 10,000, given there were no mortal side effects (the current flu vaccine hospitalizes 1 in 100 due to severe side effects among 3.28 million and kills 1 in 100 of the hospitalized, or 32,800).

Due to viral mutations, vaccine may materialize but be ineffective

With new strains of the COVID-19 coronavirus being reported, it would be overly optimistic to propose the COVID-19 vaccine would be any more effective than the flu vaccine. More lethal COVID-19 coronavirus strains are occurring inside infected patients, something that could be prevented by widespread use of the trace mineral selenium which modern medicine has ignored for two decades. But without lethality, vaccines won’t sell.

Compare with flu vaccine

The flu vaccine is only 40-60% effective at preventing infection and reduces hospitalizations by ~40% according to the unreliable numbers provided by the CDC, leaving the very young (under age 6), the very old (over age 65), diabetics (30.3 million), the obese (~70 million), Americans with autoimmune diseases (23.5 million) vulnerable to the virus without an approved drug in place, which is the primary topic of this report.

A drug would permit targeted treatment of high-risk groups without vaccination

An anti-COVID-19 drug would permit targeted treatment of high-risk groups such as African Americans, diabetics, nursing home patients and health care workers. Plans for massive overvaccination program could be aborted.

Americans are dying for the want of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the zinc-flooding cellular antidote to the raging COVID-19 coronavirus attack on the lungs and other organs.

Two recent studies needlessly scare the public away from hydroxychloroquine. These two studies conclude more than 90% of critical coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine developed signs of dangerous abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias).

A godsend by any other name

Said antagonistic news reporters: “It was a major blow to President Trump, who has sung the praises of the drug, as well as to the global search for an effective treatment for coronavirus. ‘This would be a gift from heaven, this would be a gift from God if it works,’ the President said during a press conference. ‘We are going to pray to God that it does work.’

Rarely induces heart attack

When the ventricular beat of the heart lags by milliseconds this is an indicator of heart failure and the development of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the top chambers of the heart (atrium) quiver. Hydroxychloroquine sometimes delays the heartbeat, especially when not used with zinc.

The idea proffered by news reports as gleaned from the newly released scientific studies is that this chloroquine-induced delay can induce a heart attack is largely inaccurate. It can induce heart failure (cardiomyopathy). It only rarely induces irregularities in the major pumping chambers (ventricles) of the heart (called Torsades de Pointes or ventricular fibrillation)

Cardiologists forced to concede

Cardiologists concede it’s possible that in some scenarios the potential benefit of hydroxychloroquine – once established by further studies – may outweigh the risk of arrhythmias.

That conciliatory sentiment is reflected on the American College of Cardiology’s website about the experimental use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients:

“While QT-prolonging medication use has been associated with increased risk of death, this risk may be smaller than the potential benefit from treatment of COVID-19 for some patients.”

That part of the story certainly didn’t make it into the news headlines and was buried at the end of the report.

President ill advised

Virologists who advise the President appear to be clueless over the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 coronavirus infections. Yet in 2005 it was reported in the Virology Journal that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects in a lab dish. And it’s their job to know this!

In another recently report, 201 patients treated for COVID-19 coronavirus infection were treated with chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and/or azithromycin with 7 patients requiring discontinuation of medication due to prolonged QT interval. No abnormal heart rhythms or deaths were recorded.

A coalition of public health experts, doctors and scientists worldwide say hydroxychloroquine displays proven safety and established a safe dose of 6 milligrams per kilograms (2.2 lbs.) of body weight per day as a loading dose and a daily dose of 5 mg/kilogram per day with a maximum of 600 milligrams per day.

Proven in humans

Case reports reveal zinc supplementation or restoration of zinc levels alone prevents atrial fibrillation among patients undergoing weight loss (bariatric) surgery and patients during the recovery period following open heart surgery.

Researchers at Michigan Technological University explain that zinc is required for optimal effect of hydroxychloroquine and would likely avert the reported atrial fibrillation when used with zinc as reported above.

Countries that use HCQ for malaria have less COVID-19 infections

Researchers also recently found “COVID-19 infections are high in pandemic in countries where malaria is least pandemic and are least pandemic in nations where malaria is highly pandemic.” In other words, COVID-19 wreaks havoc in countries that don’t use hydroxychloroquine.

Hydroxychloroquine turns the tables on the vaccine makers. And for $37 a 100-tablet bottle.

The post Modern Medicine Attempts To Closet Hydroxychloroquine & Forgo Targeted Therapy of High-Risk Groups in Setup For Mass Vaccination appeared first on LewRockwell.