The Price of the First Amendment “Is That We Must Put Up With … a Good Deal of Rubbish”

I was rereading one of my favorite opinions—Justice Jackson's dissent in U.S. v. Ballard (1944)—and I thought I'd pass it along. The defendants were convicted for using the mails to defraud people into joining (for money) the "I Am" movement. The alleged false claims were,

that Guy W. Ballard, now deceased, alias Saint Germain, Jesus, [and] George Washington, … had been selected … as a divine messenger; and that … the words of the alleged divine entity, Saint Germain, would be transmitted to mankind through the medium of … Guy W. Ballard; that [the Ballards], by reason of their alleged high spiritual attainments and righteous conduct, had been selected as divine messengers through which the words of … Saint Germain[] would be communicated to mankind under the teachings commonly known as the "I Am" movement; that [the Ballards] had, by reason of supernatural attainments, the power to heal persons of … [incurable] diseases …, … and … had in fact cured … hundreds of persons ….

The court concluded that it was permissible to convict the (surviving) Ballards based on a showing that they didn't sincerely believe what they were saying, though the jury couldn't consider the truth or falsehood of what they were saying. Justice Jackson dissented:

I should say the defendants have done just that for which they are indicted. If I might agree to their conviction without creating a precedent, I cheerfully would do so. I can see in their teachings nothing but humbug, untainted by any trace of truth. But that does not dispose of the constitutional question whether misrepresentation of religious experience or belief is prosecutable; it rather emphasizes the danger of such prosecutions…. In the first place, as a matter of either practice or philosophy I do not see how we can separate an issue as to what is believed from considerations as to what is believable. The most convincing proof that one believes his statements is to show that they have been true in his experience. Likewise, that one knowingly falsified is best proved by showing that what he said happened never did happen. How can the Government prove these persons knew something to be false which it cannot prove to be false? If we try religious sincerity severed from religious verity, we isolate the dispute from the very considerations which in common experience provide its most reliable answer. In the second place, any inquiry into intellectual honesty in religion raises profound psychological problems…. [I]t is not theology and ceremonies which keep religion going. Its vitality is in the religious experiences of many people …[:] "… conversations with the unseen, voices and visions, responses to prayer, changes of heart, deliverances from fear, inflowings of help, assurances of support, whenever certain persons set their own internal attitude in certain appropriate ways."