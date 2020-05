BURLINGTON, VT—According to preordained sources, a 37-point Calvinist bravely and openly admitted his own depravity this week during a brutal intellectual beat-down of an ignorant atheist. Witnesses were shocked by the young man’s great honesty about his fallen condition, in addition to his luminous intellect and well-oiled beard.

The post ‘I Am A Depraved Wretch,’ Says Calvinist Smugly appeared first on The Babylon Bee.