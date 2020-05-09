Lockdown Rebellion – News from the Front

Overall, Americans are nearing two months of the Lockdown, the panicked reaction to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Despite claims and solemn pronouncements about “opening up” in stages, many states – and many more localities – are still locked down.

As a result, more and more Americans are getting fed up with it, and taking action into their own hands. Often, this are simple acts of disobedience: violating social distancing, refusing to wear masks as dictated by states, cities and counties, and corporations. But more and more we see outright defiance. Defiance that is done in a public manner. Daring not just the governments to do something about it, but even their panic-stricken neighbors. What one correspondent calls “Karens” – the Mrs. Grundies who are tattletales and snoops and snitches.

Here are some examples:

In Riverside County, California, at a rally and protest to open the county up and defy the California Autocrat Newsom, physician Dr. Jeff Barke made an impassioned speech defending and proclaiming the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. He and those with him demand an end to the tyrannical rule of the Lockdown. He also condemned claims that masks and other measures are accomplishing anything significant.

In frontier West River South Dakota, a small town with the telling name of Faith will be holding graduation for its 18 high school Seniors with a 50-block-long parade. Although the graduates are all athletes in multiple sports, they will ride in cars to be cheered by the 400+ townspeople and 500 or so rural residents. They are not doing this because state or county or city government is forcing them not to assemble, but because they are voluntarily protecting their community. And to show “in your face” defiance to the nearby Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe with its checkpoints and closed borders (hurting Faith and its businesses and churches).

Faith is a strong, American contrast to the controlling regime apparacheks of Santa Clara County California, as well as the neighboring tribal government. Santa Clara has BANNED such car parades for graduations, birthdays, or general encouragement. Read about it on the dictators’ own website.

It is NOT about contagion, it is about control.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, City Hall is ticked at too many people “assembling” and NOT maintaining social distancing in a skateboard park, so they filled it with sand. Rather than just removing the sand and continuing to use it, the people took a more creative approach. Overnight, the entrance to City Hall was blocked by a large quantity of… sand. The City tyrants pretend they don’t know why the sand was dumped in the entrance to City Hall.

Also in Pennsylvania, Adams, York, Perry, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties are defying the orders of the dictator in Harrisburg and opening their counties in violation of the governor’s decrees. One Dauphin County (home of the Commonwealth’s Capitol) official published this open letter of defiance, addressing it to “The People of Pennsylvania” and calling for rejecting Dictator Wolf’s demands, starting and ending with “Enough is enough.”

(By the way, I understand the English translation of “Hitler” is actually “Wolf.”)

Enough is enough. It is time to reopen the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and return our state to the people (as prescribed by our Constitution) and not run it as a dictatorship. Letter “To the People of Pennsylvania” 08 MAY 2020, Jeff Haste, Chairman, Dauphin BOCC.

In Owesso, Michigan, State “god-in-charge” Whitmer sent her Gestapo, the Michigan State Police to shut down an illegal barbershop, whose owner had defied her after being denied any unemployment and Lockdown aid – he had to work to live. Although friends and supporters have rallied to pay his fines, it might be better if they spent their money to buy ammunition. Whitmer seems determined to force an armed rebellion against her and her dictatorial regime.

Of course, it isn’t just these. Consider Ohio, where the “informer state” is really ramping up as the government arbitrarily reverses course and starts a partial “re-opening.: The government here is encouraging employers to rat out employees who fear to come to work for fear of COVID-19 (or perhaps because they make more money unemployed than gainfully [sic] working). And so far, 600 employers have snitched on at least 1,200 employees.

In Hawaii, according to some the most locked-down state of all, “rogue tourists” have been using cheap airfares and hotel rates to vacation and are violating the Lockdown. But the police state that Hawaii has become has a solution: they are rounding them up (with cooperation of many locals) and DEPORTING them back to the Lower Forty-Eight.

We see more and more… people have had enough.

Every 24 hours, we see fresh examples that we have not seen so widespread in decades. People are waking up and demanding liberty, even with the risk of getting and dying from this disease. Even while more and more evidence comes to light that the crisis over COVID-19 is a result of fear and panic among the medical industry, media industry, and politicians and bureaucrats.

We face a very hard trade-off. The Lockdown was supposed to SAVE lives by “slowing the spread” so that medical care would be more available as the pandemic proceeded. But the death toll of the Lockdown is steadily, even rapidly, climbing: different lives than perhaps might have been lost to coronavirus, but still lives. Increasing government control will most assuredly result in still more untimely deaths. (Government is good at that.)

Indeed, enough IS enough. We want our freedom back.