The anti-Christian regime of the United Kingdom

Breitbart News reports that a British government agency has told a British Crown Court that Christians must limit their religion to their church buildings, and may not allow their religious beliefs to influence their professional activities, including fostering of children.

Because the agency is attacking a christian religious foster-parent organization for “westernizing” Muslim youth, the argument made to the court is in essence “Islam and any other religion is superior to christianity.” Christians are not even to be allowed to practice their own religion in their own homes: that must be reserved for their church buildings. Though I certainly do NOT agree with the idea (nor does any libertarian), this is shocking coming from a country with an established religion in which the “head” of their religion is their own monarch.

Yet now, the Christians and the Jews in that nation are told that they may NOT practice, much less promote, their religion outside of their specially-designated “church buildings” and synagogues. Perhaps not even in their own homes, if what they are doing is “professional” in nature or regulated by government. (And what is NOT regulated by government, today?) They are to be grateful, I suppose, for that exception.

No doubt, even that “exception” will go away in Britain if the bureaucrats and appeasers of Islam and aggressive atheism get their way. After all, that is already the case in China, where a recent Breitbart story reports that Chinese police violently raided a church, dragging worshipers out and stealing phones and books. And not just in “church buildings” but out of people’s own homes – residences, houses.

We are told that such an attitude is demanded by the people of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. That “her majesty’s” government is just doing what the people want.

And we must ask, are many places in the Fifty States that far away from similar actions? More and more christians are being told by state and local agencies that for them to exercise their religious rights is to deny other people their rights – and those other people’s “rights” are more important.

The Beer Flu Panic has heightened actions against churches – especially Christian and Jewish congregations – who seem to be more and more chosen for selective enforcement of social distancing and mandated prohibition of assemblies. Although some judges have condemned and acted to prevent such discrimination and persecution, others have refused to act. Thus allowing prohibitions of Christians and Jews to worship to stand, while governments allow people to assemble in supermarkets and other “essential” places and activities. Although the US Department of Justice has repeatedly stated that the federal government will take action against dictatorial state and local rulers for doing so, there is no sign of any significant effort to do so yet.

Meanwhile, other pre-COVID-19 actions against religious freedom in the Fifty States, at federal and local levels, continue. An Army chaplain has been condemned for publishing religious information on his own military website. Even Senators and Representatives are being attacked for meeting with their fellow lawmakers for devotions and similar activities. Religious groups are being prohibited from distributing meals and food in their communities – even from their own buildings.

But for now, despite their recent independence from the European Union, religious freedom – especially of Christians – seems in far greater danger in the United Kingdom. A land and people once willing to spend millions and millions of pounds to go to the far ends of the earth to preach and teach that very religion of peace and love. (And from which now missionaries come to preach that Gospel to the benighted people of England!)

Whether you are religious or not, the loss of religious freedom in any place, but especially a land as important in world history and the world today as the United Kingdom, a people who have given so much to the world and have so much to give, must cause concern.