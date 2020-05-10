“The Constitution in the Time of Coronavirus”—Presentation at the Buckley Program on 5/11 at 4:30 E.T.

The William F. Buckley, Jr. Program at Yale University invited me host a Zoom discussion about the Constitution and the Coronavirus. The session will begin on Monday, May 11 at 4:30 ET. It is open to the public. You can register here.
