My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Joel Osteen says God is updating his software
- Politico says it’s Kamala Harris for VP
- Joe Lockhart pushes “Fine People Hoax” as #ObamaGate trends
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 968 Scott Adams: Simultaneous Sip Now appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.