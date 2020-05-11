My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Me versus the medical experts
- Ahmaud Arbery
- 3 experts offer post-coronavirus expectations
- Maybe 90% of civilization is pre-internet design
- Ann Coulter’s compelling argument: it came from the wet market
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 969 Scott Adams: I’m Here. Where Are You? appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.