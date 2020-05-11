Have We Crossed the Threshold of Doom?

At the very end of today's Reason Roundtable podcast, a rare bit of happy news flashed across the series of tubes: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the Empire State will slowly begin to reopen on May 15. Thank God for that, given that the previous 50-plus minutes of the 'cast was filled with phrases like "threshold of doom," "sobbing face-first in a parking lot," and (shudders) "backdoor UBI caucus." Two months of lockdown has been good for neither fiscal nor mental sanity.

At other points in this episode, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch engage in what are now weekly discussions on psychedelics, Libertarian Party presidential politics, and weird Zoom activities.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

'Reese Peace Riddim' by Konrad OldMoney

