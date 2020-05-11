Today in Supreme Court History: May 11, 1942

5/11/1942: Gordon Hirabayashi "failed to report to the Civil Control Station within the designated area." The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of his conviction in Hirabayashi v. U.S. (1943).
