A Double-Baker’s Dozen ™ – Reasons it isn’t a “public health problem”

We were told that the police have to force us to behave certain ways because of a public health emergency. That doesn’t make sense. The actions of our politicians don’t match their words.

THIS ISN’T A PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM IF…

If you are standing alone and cops gather around you to arrest you for not social distancing. If cops who are not wearing a mask, arrest you for not wearing a mask. If police threaten to give tickets to a husband and wife because they are sitting next to each other in public. If police ticket couples who are driving together during a mandatory lockdown. If police wait in ambush to ticket families hiking in the woods during a mandatory lockdown. If cops and deputized volunteers stop you at a checkpoint and demand to know where you are going, where you’ve been, and what you are carrying. If you can walk on the beach, but you get arrested for sitting down on the beach. If you can walk on the beach, but can’t swim alone. If you can go to the beach, but you can’t fish from the shore. If you can’t fish at all from a boat. If you can’t fish or ride only in a motor boat but can in a rowed/paddled boat. If we release violent criminals from jail, and then jail peaceful shop owners. If golf courses are open, but shooting ranges are closed.

That’s the first Baker’s Dozen – now let us add a few more reasons. \

THIS ISN’T A PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM IF…

If churches are closed but abortion centers are open. If churches are closed but liquor stores, cannabis shops, and lotto sales stores are open. If people die of preventable causes because we shut down our hospitals. If the liquor store clerk can serve thousands of people a day, but you can’t open your business for a few dozen customers. If the grocery clerk can see over a thousand people a day, but we can have a preacher with only have 9 (or 4 or 49) other people in his church building. If you can’t meet with other people, staying in your car in a parking lot and talking by cell phone or radio, but you can go through a fast-food drive-thru window. If the court is open for marriage or divorce, but not to renew your concealed carry permit. If you can delay renewing your drivers license or license plates, but can’t get a delay on renewing your concealed carry permit. If counties who shelter in place have the same death rate as counties who don’t. If we treat counties that have never seen a death from Covid-19 the same way we treat New York City. If politicians send sick people back to nursing homes. If companies and politicians wait six weeks before ordering that subway and train cars and public buses be deep cleaned daily after being jammed with riders. If politicians demand help, and then refuse to use emergency hospitals staffed by volunteers.

We have a political problem during an epidemic, but not because of the epidemic. Politicians want to control you. It is obvious from the above, but just in case, consider these additional reasons (a bonus!).

THIS ISN’T A PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM IF…

If you are told to socially isolate even after you’ve had covid-19 and are now immune from it. If politicians say we shouldn’t jail people for disobeying the regulations that the politician just wrote. If politicians go to the gym, go get their hair cut, and go to a nail salon (or have someone come to their mansion or office to do that), but you can’t.

Okay, are you convinced yet?

THEN WHAT SHOULD WE DO?

First, please get off the couch and start telling people about it. NOT just people of like mind, but everyone. Explain that you understand that COVID-19 is dangerous and can be fatal, but the “actions” mandated are NOT preventing deaths – just (at best) delaying some while causing a lot more. Remember Franklin’s Axiom: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Next, stop playing their games. Tell people (politely) why but stop obeying immoral and illegal decrees by dictators (elected or appointed). Make sure that if you make your refusal to obey in a public way and place, that you have friends there to support you and document the response.

Go beyond protesting: don’t be part of a crowd: call, text, email, write, and put on-line statements directly to the whole chain of command: police patrolman to chief to town council and mayor to county commissioners to legislators to the governor. And the governor’s parents, too. And pray.

Take BACK your liberty and your lives.

Let us go.

Enough is enough.

(With many ideas from many friends and correspondents – thank you!!!)