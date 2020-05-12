Bye Bye Birdy

Warren Buffett Says “Bye, Bye Birdies”

Airline shares sank today after Warren Buffett revealed he wasn’t investing in big dumb metal birds anymore.

At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting, Buffett offered up a smörgåsbord of hot and steamy investing takes to a large and empty arena somewhere in Omaha, Nebraska.

The annual event is known affectionally as “Woodstock for Capitalists,” presumably because everybody takes their shirt off and has sex at some point (per the itinerary).

On a non-apocalypse year, the event can draw an audience of tens of thousands of capitalists, travelling from far and wide in the hope that some of the Omaha magic will rub off on them.

This year, the event was held digitally for the first time ever, with only 12 people including Buffett in attendance on the day. (Which begs the question why it needed to take place in a giant arena. I guess Buffett need the ceiling room to do backflips.)

Buffett has been quiet since this whole end of the world thing started. But the four-hour event gave us some insight into his mindset in the age of coronavirus.

For one, Buffett truly believes that USA! USA! USA!

“Nothing can basically stop America. The American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again,” said Buffett.

“In World War II, I was convinced of this. I was convinced of this during the Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, the financial crisis.”

Still, not even the mystical power of “American magic” can make this financial wizard believe in the American airline industry right now. Buffett revealed yesterday that Berkshire Hathaway has sold its entire equity position in all four largest U.S. airlines.

“The world has changed for the airlines. And I don’t know how it’s changed and I hope it corrects itself in a reasonably prompt way,” said Buffett, bippity-boppity-booing away millions of dollars of market value with some of that American magic.

“I don’t know if Americans have now changed their habits or will change their habits because of the extended period.”

Shares of U.S. airlines fell sharply when markets opened this morning because THE ORACLE HAS SPOKEN. American airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL), and United (UAL) all sank more than 9% while shares of Boeing (BA) slipped 4%.

Elliott Management Financing Quibi Lawsuit

Hedge fund Elliott Management is financing a patent lawsuit against Quibi, that new streaming service pushing 10-minute vertical TV shows as if 100 years of market research wouldn’t tell you that’s a bad idea.

According to an investigation by the upstanding ding dongs at the Wall Street Journal, Elliott is funding a suit brought by interactive video company Eko.

One of the selling points of Quibi is its signature “turnstyle tech” that allows you to switch between horizontal and vertical video mid-show (for some reason, unbeknownst to the viewing public).

With Quibi’s “turnstyle tech,” you can switch to vertical video and see your favorite character’s feet any time you like.

Eko claims that Quibi stole trade secrets and violated several patents to create its signature “turnstyle tech” that nobody wants, needs, or ever asked for.

New York-based Eko is suing for damages and has demanded that Quibi either stop using its technology or “PLEASE LICENSE IT, WE MADE THIS STUPID THING AND WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT TO USE IT FOR.”

A Quibi spokeswoman responded in a statement, calling Eko’s lawsuit meritless and denied infringing on any patents while it was spending $6 MILLION PER HOUR to produce 10-minute videos you can watch sideways.

This suit ads another challenge to the pile for Quibi, which includes launching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to compete in an oversaturated market, and having a dumb idea that I don’t like and will be making fun of for the foreseeable future.

Tick Off “Murder Hornet” on Your Apocalypse Bingo Card

You know, we have a lot of fun with the old gallows humor here in One Last Thing.

I enjoy our little jokes about the world ending, living through the final days of civilization, and the deadly fog that turns your butt inside out. But I’m sure you’re well aware that I’m simply exaggerating for comedic effect and NEVER MIND, MURDER HORNETS ARE A THING NOW, I’M OUT Y’ALL.

According to researchers at Washington State University, Asia’s ominously named “Murder Hornet” has made its way to America for the first time ever.

The Murder Hornet (AKA the vespa mandarinia) is known to kill up 50 people in Japan every year. And now, it’s bringing its adorable brand of tiny murder to the good old U.S. of A.

The Murder Hornet is considerably larger than your average buzzy, stingy boy, capable of growing up to a relatively gargantuan 2 inches long.

According to Washington State University bee breeder Susan Cobey, you can identify the Murder Hornet by its “huge yellow-orange face … like something out of a monster cartoon” and tiny leather jacket with its gang logo on the back.

Obviously, the Murder Hornet’s nom de guerre comes from the tens of real-life human beings it murders every year. But according to researchers at Washington State, the real danger they pose is the catastrophic damage they can do to our already dwindling bee population.

Just a few Murder Hornets can completely destroy a bee hive in a matter of hours, decapitating all the adults and eating the larvae. And, in case we’ve forgotten, we need honey bees to pollinate our food-providing plants and make creepy little dioramas with.

WSDA says the hornets do not typically go after humans. But if a hornet is having a crummy day and decides to take it out on you, it’s painful neurotoxins have the potential to kill.

Did the CDC Significantly Reduce COVID-19 Death Numbers?

A story went viral over the weekend accusing the CDC of quietly reducing the official coronavirus death toll as part of a conspiracy to do… something.

As of 2pm today, the death toll sits at 68,797 deaths. But some amateur sleuths found a CDC web page that pegged the figures at just 37,000 dead, almost half the official figures.

Was this a quiet admission of guilt? Has someone been inflating the mortality rates for some nefarious purpose? Will my wife let me buy a new TV for quarantine movies?

Short story: “No.”

Long story: “Nobody reads the fine print because it’s bo-o-o-o-ring.”

Slightly longer story: The CDC has two sets of official numbers on its website: one that’s updated daily and one that lags behind by about two weeks.

You see, the first set of figures is based on live reporting by states. The other is updated by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) as death certificates are processed, coded, and tabulated (which takes about two weeks).

So that second set of figures is always between one and two weeks behind the official figures (which it says right there on the page, but reading is hard and tweeting is easy).

The official death toll two weeks ago was at a little over 35,000 dead, which aligns within the margin of error with the 37,000 figure.

So no, folks are not magically coming back to life. The CDC’s figures have only ever increased and according to President Trump we can only expect them to climb higher in the weeks ahead.

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing,”Trump said in a Fox News town hall yesterday.

“But, if we didn’t do it, the minimum we would have lost is a million, two million, four million, five. That’s the minimum. We would have lost probably higher than, it’s possible, higher than 2.2 (million).”

Closing Data for Today

DJIA 23,738.99 0.06% S&P Index 500 2,835.38 0.37% NASDAQ 8.812.25 1.09% Gold 1,711.80 0.64% Silver 14.83 0.69% Bitcoin 8,856.30 0.17%

Crew Group Inc. became the first major retail chain to seek bankruptcy protection during the pandemic.

Swiss drugmaker Roche received FDA approval for emergency use of its antibody test to help detect if people have had coronavirus.

Intel is reportedly in the final stages of a deal to acquire Israeli transportation app developer Moovit.

