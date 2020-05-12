DIY Retailer Profits from Home

Yesterday, we looked at a Daily Price Chart for Bandwidth Inc. noting that the stock had been making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

Today’s Chart of the Day is a Daily Price Chart with Exponential Moving Averages for Etsy Inc. (NYSE: ETSY).

Etsy, Inc. operates online marketplaces for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online marketplaces include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Now, below is a Daily Price Chart with the 50–Day EMA and 100–Day EMA for Etsy Inc.

Back on April 20th, the ETSY 50–Day EMA (blue line) crossed above the 100–Day EMA (red line) indicating ETSY was showing a ‘buy’ signal (circled).

When the 50–Day EMA crosses above the 100–Day EMA, the stock’s buying pressure has begun to outweigh the selling pressure. This is a ‘buy’ signal.

When the 50–Day EMA crosses below the 100–Day EMA, the stock’s selling pressure has begun to outweigh the buying pressure. This is a ‘sell’ signal.

If you had purchased ETSY shares when the 50–Day EMA crossed above the 100–Day EMA on April 20th, when the stock was around $65.05, you’d be up 23.4% by now.

Not a bad profit for a two–month–hold of an ecommerce company.

Now, as you can see, the 50–Day EMA is still above the 100–Day EMA. That means the bullish trend is still in play!

As long as the 50–Day EMA remains above the 100–Day EMA, the stock is more likely to keep trading at new highs in the coming days and weeks.

We’ll be keeping our eye on this stock as it continues to trend upward.

Additionally, we’d like to talk about how a previous Chart of the Day stock has done…

On April 22nd, we highlighted Moderna Inc. (NYSE: MRNA), noting that MRNA’s OBV line was sloping up indicating a bullish trend.

If you happened to have purchased MRNA shares on that day, you’d already be up 33.2%.

But… if you had purchased the right option contract, you would be up 126.7% in just under three weeks’ time!

Best Regards,

Chuck Hughes

Editor, Chart Of The Day

