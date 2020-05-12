Episode 970 Scott Adams: ObamaGate, COVID19 Fake News, Fake Polls and Fun

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
- Double-Fake News on testing, both sides lying by omission
- CNN wins CNN poll…WOW!
- Did Governor Cuomo follow the advice of experts?
- #ObamaGate – Evidence of Obama crimes?
- Hey Carl Bernstein…is Watergate worse than ObamaGate?
- General Flynn’s concern about China
