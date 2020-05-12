WASHINGTON, D.C.—The pandemic has been troublesome for many, but one group is celebrating a victory: socialists.
The post Socialism Victory! Workers No Longer Being Exploited Thanks To High Unemployment appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The pandemic has been troublesome for many, but one group is celebrating a victory: socialists.
The post Socialism Victory! Workers No Longer Being Exploited Thanks To High Unemployment appeared first on The Babylon Bee.