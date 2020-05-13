My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Did 39 people have a legit need to unmask General Flynn?

Joe Biden unmasked General Flynn in last 8 days as the VP?

Viewer questions

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 973 Scott Adams: Trying Again With Sound…From My Car appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.