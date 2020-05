U.S.—Millions are overjoyed today after MasterClass.com announced they will be replacing every single one of their instructors with Greta Thunberg. Beginning next week, knowledge-hungry learners around the world will be able to sit at the feet of Thunberg as she offers her wisdom on everything from screenwriting to astrophysics.

The post MasterClass Replaces All Instructors With Greta Thunberg appeared first on The Babylon Bee.