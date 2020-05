U.S.—A new poll has been released that shows most Americans are comfortable with staying in lockdown for a while longer. In fact, according to the poll, a full 68% of Americans say the lockdown shouldn’t end until all diseases are eradicated, along with war, hunger, and any form of suffering.

The post 68% Say Lockdown Shouldn't End Until All Diseases Are Eradicated And There Is No War, Hunger, Or Suffering appeared first on The Babylon Bee.