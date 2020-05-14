Brickbat: Leader of the Pack

A New Hanover County, North Carolina, sheriff's deputy, has been fired after leading an armed group to a house, claiming to be searching for a missing girl. Jordan Kita also faces charges of trespassing, breaking and entering, and willful failure to discharge duties. Kita led the group to the home of Dameon Shepard, a senior at Laney High School, saying they were looking for someone named Josiah. Officials say the group believed he had some connection to a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing. Shepard's family says the group tried to force their way into the home and ignored their efforts to point out they had the wrong home. The girl was later found unharmed.