My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Nate Silver’s amusing observations about bad data analysis

CNN Stephen Collinson thinks President Trump “rejects science”

Obama Administration unmasking General Flynn

Andrea Mitchell calls unmasking story “gaslighting”

Judge Sullivan’s unusual order

Senator Richard Burr under FBI investigation

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 974 Scott Adams: Comparing the Experts to Average Idiots, Who is Performing Better, Unmasking appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.