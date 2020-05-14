Episode 974 Scott Adams: Comparing the Experts to Average Idiots, Who is Performing Better, Unmasking

May 14, 2020
Content:

  • Nate Silver’s amusing observations about bad data analysis
  • CNN Stephen Collinson thinks President Trump “rejects science”
  • Obama Administration unmasking General Flynn
  • Andrea Mitchell calls unmasking story “gaslighting”
  • Judge Sullivan’s unusual order
  • Senator Richard Burr under FBI investigation

