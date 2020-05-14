My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Content:
- Nate Silver’s amusing observations about bad data analysis
- CNN Stephen Collinson thinks President Trump “rejects science”
- Obama Administration unmasking General Flynn
- Andrea Mitchell calls unmasking story “gaslighting”
- Judge Sullivan’s unusual order
- Senator Richard Burr under FBI investigation
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 974 Scott Adams: Comparing the Experts to Average Idiots, Who is Performing Better, Unmasking appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.