My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Systems Versus Goals for Creators

Whiteboard1: Television versus Internet Media

Whiteboard2: Creator Career Path

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 975 Scott Adams: Systems Versus Goals for Creators appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.