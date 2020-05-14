Murder by COVID-19

The total trashing of our God-given liberties is FAR from the only way in which vicious governments are attacking us. The governments of many of the States are killing people.

New York has been in the news several times, when it was first revealed and then just a few days ago when the Tyrant of New York, Cuomo himself, FINALLY ordered that the policies ordering nursing homes to accept infected coronavirus patients were cancelled.

But it appears that at least FIVE states had (and some may still have) policies ordering nursing homes to accept infected coronavirus patients, so that hospitals were not required to continue treating them: All had policies ordering nursing homes to accept infected coronavirus patients:

New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Michigan

California

Massachusetts should be added to this list according to some reports.

This was nothing but premeditated murder – and not just of those denied full hospital treatment by being returned to nursing homes (or even put into nursing homes for the first time). EVERY nursing home resident who caught the virus from a returned or new COVID-19 positive patient and died was killed with premeditation by the government officials who instituted this policy. AND those who obeyed their orders when they knew better. (And remember, these orders were issued when the powers-that-be supposedly believed that the novel coronavirus was far more deadly than we know it is, today.)

I agree with the comments of several people in response to this information. IF we had a decent judicial system, and IF we had the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that the US Constitution supposedly protects for us, we would be having coronavirus trials – no different than Nuremberg.

The defendants, facing the death penalty, would include not just the governors of these States, but the directors of these States’ health departments, and, keeping in mind the principle of “befehl ist befehl,” the county and municipal health department decision makers as well.

With some, the evidence is strong that it was NOT just stupidity, but very much premeditated. For example, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, after ordering nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, quietly and quickly removed her own mother from a nursing home. She didn’t have the moral courage, the integrity, the guts, to stand up to the Dictator Wolf – or she persuaded him to implement this. Like senior Nazis who hid relatives and close friends who were Jews from the Gestapo and SS, but participated in sending millions to death camps, they are accountable.

In some States, the death tolls in the nursing homes amount to 40-50% of total deaths from COVID-19. With more than 80,000 Americans dead as I write this, we know that tens of thousands of people have died needlessly because of the actions of the tyrants in these states. This makes the crime that of mass murder, and a strong argument that such should be considered “crimes against humanity.”

What action do we take?