Episode 977 Scott Adams: Ego Management, SPOX Level Absurd, Talent Stacks and Fun

May 15, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

  • The concept of “a little bit wrong”
  • Dan Bongino’s talent stack is extraordinary
  • Kayleigh McEnany is next-level brilliant at slaughtering the press
  • Project Warp Speed vaccine to be delivered by the military

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 977 Scott Adams: Ego Management, SPOX Level Absurd, Talent Stacks and Fun appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: