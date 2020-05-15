WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump revealed his new pick for press secretary to a horrified room of reporters Friday: an angry honey badger.
The post Trump Appoints Angry Honey Badger As New Press Secretary appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Trump revealed his new pick for press secretary to a horrified room of reporters Friday: an angry honey badger.
The post Trump Appoints Angry Honey Badger As New Press Secretary appeared first on The Babylon Bee.