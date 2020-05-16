Watch Libertarian Party Presidential Candidates Justin Amash, Jacob Hornberger, Jim Gray, Jo Jorgenson, and Adam Kokesh Debate Tonight at 8 p.m. ET

In less than one week, around 1,000 Libertarian delegates are scheduled to begin voting on the party's 2020 nominees for president and vice president. In the tentative lead for the former post is the last entrant into the race, Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.).

Amash thus far has appeared in just one of the party's nearly two dozen presidential debates and forums; tonight he makes it two. The Libertarian Parties of Kentucky and Missouri, along with the We Are Libertarians podcast, are hosting a debate from 8-10 p.m. ET featuring Amash, leading primary winner Jacob Hornberger, 1996 L.P. vice presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen, 2012 veep nominee Judge Jim Gray, and anarchist veteran Adam Kokesh. I will be moderating.

You can watch the debate live on the Facebook pages of Reason, the LPKY, and We Are Libertarians; or at this YouTube feed right here: