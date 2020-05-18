Episode 983 Scott Adams: Talking About Hydroxychloroquine and Then I Teach You How to Get Lucky

May 18, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

  • President Tenacity is taking Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc
  • White House doctor agreed benefits outweigh risk
  • CNN slyly counters with study that did NOT include zinc
  • Whiteboard1: Coronavirus Decision Types
  • Micro Lesson: How to Get Lucky
  • Whiteboard2: Managing Luck

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 983 Scott Adams: Talking About Hydroxychloroquine and Then I Teach You How to Get Lucky appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,