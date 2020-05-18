Episode 983 Scott Adams: Talking About Hydroxychloroquine and Then I Teach You How to Get Lucky

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

President Tenacity is taking Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc

White House doctor agreed benefits outweigh risk

CNN slyly counters with study that did NOT include zinc

Whiteboard1: Coronavirus Decision Types

Micro Lesson: How to Get Lucky

Whiteboard2: Managing Luck



