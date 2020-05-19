Episode 984 Scott Adams: Talking About Those Disagreeing Doctors, Pelosi’s Insults, Artistic Breakthroughs

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Robots Read News (comic)…using CNN as a humor template

Defending President Trump, Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc

Kudos to Nancy Pelosi for using President Trump’s technique

Coronavirus death model tweaked DOWN

Fareed Zakaria’s strong piece, class decisions on coronavirus

Mark Cuban suggests a federal job guarantee

