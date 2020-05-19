Episode 984 Scott Adams: Talking About Those Disagreeing Doctors, Pelosi’s Insults, Artistic Breakthroughs

May 19, 2020
No Comments

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

  • Robots Read News (comic)…using CNN as a humor template
  • Defending President Trump, Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc
  • Kudos to Nancy Pelosi for using President Trump’s technique
  • Coronavirus death model tweaked DOWN
  • Fareed Zakaria’s strong piece, class decisions on coronavirus
  • Mark Cuban suggests a federal job guarantee

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 984 Scott Adams: Talking About Those Disagreeing Doctors, Pelosi’s Insults, Artistic Breakthroughs appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.

Tags: ,