News from the front lines of the Lockdown Rebellion (and some funnies)

Even New Mexicans have a rebellious streak: although they are far too tolerant of the tyrannical edicts of their Dictator Lujan Graham. Her latest royal decree last week ordered everyone to wear masks whenever outside, as part of the “Stage 1” phase of “reopening” the State. Reports are coming in from various locations that the number of people wearing masks in large cities (Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Clovis, Roswell, etc.) has DECREASED since her latest proclamation.

More and more gyms, salons, saloons, barbershops, tanning spas, tattoo parlors, and such are opening across the Fifty States. As they do, the crackdowns, by local health department nannies, jack-booted thugs (on their own or with the health nannies), code enforcement bureaucrats, right up to foul-mouthed governors-turned-dictators, grow. Examples come from Baltimore, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Oregon, and elsewhere are popping up hourly.

And as in New Mexico, all these tyrannical “authorities” (without real legal or constitutional justification but LOTS of fear and panic) are responding all too often by coming down harder. New rules on social distancing, new “reopen” dates (always weeks and weeks later), more threats of shutdowns, more direct orders to individuals, and harsher language. An example comes from Los Angeles, whose mayor now says the lockdown will continue until a vaccine is deployed. This was just echoed by the Dictator of New Jersey.

The illustrious emperor (after all, it IS the Empire State) of New York State is backing his senior vassal, the Lord Mayor of New York City, in starting to shut down bars, just freshly allowed to open, if they have crowds in front of them. Recognize, even if El Supremo does not, keeping New Yorkers away from their beer and liquor is a dangerous exercise, especially once they “break the law” and get a snootful.

As the police states flex their muscles around the world, we find authoritarian regimes doubling down on even more.

In Derbyshire (England), the BBC reports that the police are asking for help in finding a sexual assailant, and getting ridiculed for it. Why? Because the man kissed a woman on the cheek! Wow. Last time I heard about something like that was a five-year-old boy expelled for kissing a six-year-old girl on the cheek. But that was in an American government-run, theft-funded school, which have been police states for decades.

And of course, the Mainstream Media, that staunch supporter of tyrants and criminals, is in full howl mode. Consider the Miami Herald, calling Florida “a failed state” and demanding that everyone become “Karens” (the current slang for volunteer spies and snitches) to report all violations of social distancing, masking, and “illegal business operations” to The Man.

But on a beautiful Spring day, I want to end with a happy note, so…

Funnies even in the face of collapse

These funnies come from a correspondent:

Use common sense and enjoy a few more of these:

Washed a load of pajamas so I would have clean work clothes this week.

It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a distillery to homeschool one.

If you see my kids outside picking weeds, just keep on driving. They’re on a field trip.

If you wear your jeans five days in a row and they get baggy, you look like you’re losing weight.

Do you know that awesome feeling when you get into bed, fall right asleep, stay asleep all night and wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day? Me neither!

If you used that rotating towel to dry your hands back in the ’80’s at the gas station bathroom, you’re probably immune to everything!

There isn’t any food. There’s just a bunch of ingredients to make food!

We aren’t frightened enough yet to eat tofu.

Everyone please be careful tonight; there’s a DUI checkpoint on the corner of hallway and kitchen. Be safe!

Thoughts and prayers going out to all the married men who’ve spent months telling their wife: I’ll do that when I have time.

The quarantine has me realizing why my dog gets excited about something moving outside or going for walks or car rides. I think I just barked at a squirrel.

You can either have a nice day or you can help your child with their math homework. You can’t have both. – Coronalations 03: 30.

Good morning, fellow inmates. You know how much vodka goes into scrambled eggs?

If you die from injecting disinfectant, call the offices of Ura, Moron and D’Zervit.

Lettuce come together. Romaine calm. This may be just the tip of the iceberg.

People keep asking, “Is COVID 19 really that serious?” “Listen up. Casinos and churches are closed. When heaven and hell agree on the same thing, it’s probably pretty serious.”

I know everyone’s personal grooming is suffering during the quarantine but while eating dinner, I told my husband he had a bit of food caught in his mustache and he replied, “So do you.”

No, you haven’t gained that much weight during the quarantine. Come on…chin up. No, the other one.

Meanwhile, pray for wisdom. Christ’s return to Earth may be closer than we think. That’s no lie.