The Legal Academy, Episode 1: Akhil Amar

I have just posted the first episode of a new show I am hosting about law professors. In the show, called The Legal Academy, I'll interview leading law professors about various parts of our jobs—legal scholarship, law teaching, and the like.

The idea is to create the best conversations that a law professor might have at a conference or the faculty lounge back when it was legal to go to a conference or the faculty lounge. I realize it's a narrow topic for a narrow audience. It's really for law professors, those who want to become law professors, and those with a peculiar interest in law professors. But hey, buddy—you're the one reading a blog mostly written by law professors. So I figured you might be interested.

Here's Episode 1, my interview of Yale Law Professor Akhil Amar. I hope you enjoy it. I'll also be putting out an audio-only podcast version that should be out in a day or two.