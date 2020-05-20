DALLAS, TX—A Dallas-area bar is enforcing social distancing by forcing all patrons to wear Che Guevara T-shirts.
The post Bar Enforces Social Distancing By Having All Patrons Wear Che Guevara T-Shirts appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
DALLAS, TX—A Dallas-area bar is enforcing social distancing by forcing all patrons to wear Che Guevara T-shirts.
The post Bar Enforces Social Distancing By Having All Patrons Wear Che Guevara T-Shirts appeared first on The Babylon Bee.