Dumb libs at the UN want you to use less gendered language. No, say we! Use extremely gendered language! Turn everything gendered! Whenever we see a word that is not gendered, we scream in rage at the heavens. You can fight back against wokeness and triggered SJWs by turning more language gendered using this handy chart.

