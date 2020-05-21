Dove Returns To Ken Ham With Discarded Face Mask Signaling It Is Safe To Reopen Ark Encounter

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY—After weeks of wondering when to reopen the Ark Encounter theme park in Williamstown, Kentucky, Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham finally received the sign he was looking for. The central exhibit of the park is a life-sized recreation of Noah’s ark, from the biblical account of the flood narrative recorded in the book of Genesis. Ham and seven other members of his family have been living in the ark since the nationwide quarantine in mid-March.

