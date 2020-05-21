Help! I’m in an Abusive Relationship

Dear Lew,

Thank you so much for the work you do at LRC. I want you to know that the information you’ve provided on your website over the years, and especially over the last few months, has helped me to face an unpleasant reality in my life: I’m in an abusive relationship! You might not think that your website provides relationship advice, but with the help of LRC writers, I was finally able to put the pieces together.

This past weekend I looked in the mirror and realized that I am no longer the person I once was, even two months ago. What happened to my life?

I never saw it coming!

Or maybe I did.

In the beginning there were a few “red flags,” but I chose to overlook them, and then I guess when you’re with the same person for so long, you just grow accustomed to things. You lose perspective. But when I would visit LRC, things would shift into focus. My eyes have been opened, and I have you and the other LRC contributors to thank for that. Please feel free to share this video. Maybe it will help others to recognize the truth of their situation, and do what they can to free themselves from it!

