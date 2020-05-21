Is a Coronavirus Fall Classic in Store for America?

As of May 20, Australia has 7,079 coronavirus cases, with 6,444 recoveries and 100 deaths from COVID-19. New Zealand has 1153 coronavirus cases, with 1147 recoveries, 21 deaths and one person in the hospital. Also as of May 20, Argentina has 9,823 coronavirus cases, 2933 recoveries and 403 deaths from COVID-19. As it happens, these numbers hold special significance for the United States.

The southern hemisphere is now heading into winter, and if that hemisphere experienced a surge, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House coronavirus task force, the United States would see a new outbreak in the fall.

Back on March 25, Dr. Fauci said “Would this possibly become a seasonal cyclic thing? I’ve always indicated to you that I think it very well might,” and if the virus spiked in the southern hemisphere, according to Dr. Fauci, a new outbreak in the United States would be “inevitable.” Going into winter, the southern hemisphere did not experience a surge, but Dr. Fauci has not revised his prediction that the coronavirus “might” be a seasonal, cyclic thing.

Anthony Fauci is a medical doctor, not a virologist or molecular biologist in the league of Luc Montagnier, David Baltimore, or Frank Fenner, among others. Dr. Fauci has been with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. Instead of following hunches, or unreliable forecasting models, Dr. Fauci should be reporting the number of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and the true mortality rate.

Prophecy is not science, and based on the numbers from the southern hemisphere, a coronavirus fall classic is not inevitable in America.