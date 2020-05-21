Netflix Acquires the Rights to C.S. Lewis’s Narnia. Heaven Help Us!

Although this event took place in 2018, I’ve only recently become aware of it. Netflix, whose most popular programs include such questionable series as “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” that as Vigilant Citizen notes:

“Later in the series, the viewers are taught the Satanic interpretation of the Book of Genesis.

“ ‘Did Eve die when she at the fruit, children? No. Of course not. The False God lied to Eve because he desired to keep her naked and ignorant in his garden. But our lord Satan, inhabiting a snake, gave Eve knowledge and set her free.’

“As we’ll see later, Satan is often described as a liberating and empowering figure for women.”

In addition, Netflix until the recent “lockdown” had been losing subscribers with its dark agenda, also detailed by Vigilant Citizen in this article in which they note the sinister agenda promoted by several programs. One such program is 13 Reasons Why, and the writer notes the series “revolves around the suicide of a 17-year-old high school student. Ever since its release, mental health professionals warned viewers about the potential negative effects of the series of young viewers.” Vigilant Citizen’s article was written before Tiger King premiered, a subject a reporter even asked President Trump about in a news conference; National Catholic Reporter featured an article entitled “ ‘Tiger King’ reveals symptoms of our own soul sickness.”

Thus, it is distressing to find reported in 2018 on Narnia.com “Netflix to Develop Series and Films Based On C.S. Lewis’ Beloved The Chronicles Of Narnia.” Yes, individuals identified with the production may have good intentions and respect the properties, but isn’t it likely the films and “Marvel style universe” to be depicted will become as dark as most Netflix original content? From a business perspective, perhaps this decision is to compete with Amazon that is developing original content based on Tolkien’s work. Should I be skeptical given Netflix’s track record with original programming (just as I am skeptical of Amazon’s Tolkien adaptations)? I think my skepticism is justified. The latest news is available at this link, in which Lewis’s stepson, Douglas Gresham discussed the state of communication with Netflix in 2019:

Douglas Gresham then described the state of the Netflix deal, as of November 2019: Douglas Gresham: But we did a deal with Netflix, and since that deal was done, I have not heard a word from them. So I can’t tell you what’s going on. I have no idea what’s actually happening in their offices or what they’re getting up to. So I can’t answer any questions about that.

My view is if one enjoys the original books and C.S. Lewis’s writing, continue with them and be wary of modern film adaptations.

The Potential of a “Crowdfunded” C.S. Lewis and Tolkien Film that I hope Is Made

I wrote on LewRockwell.com an article, ‘That Hideous Strength’ that discussed a book entitled A Hobbit, a Wardrobe, and a Great War: How J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis Rediscovered Faith, Friendship, and Heroism in the Cataclysm of 1914-1918. I have since learned that there will be a film made based on this marvelous book by notable producers. If the few thousand readers who read this article each contributed five or ten dollars, since Hollywood costs of production are inflated and this is a documentary, I think it likely the film will be made. The link on the film is here, the site is HobbitWardrobe.com. YouTube has a trailer although from the link you can see it as well and avoid YouTube if you wish:

As to what I plan to do, I’d rather read again the lesser know adult fictional series by C.S. Lewis, The Space Trilogy, instead of viewing the new series.

And I’ll pray that the film, A Hobbit, A Wardrobe and a Great War honoring C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien gets made.

