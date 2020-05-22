NASHVILLE, TN—The Southern Baptist Convention passed a resolution today that true Baptists will use only non-alcoholic hand sanitizer.
The post Baptists Pledge To Use Only Non-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
