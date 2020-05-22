California Doctors Say Suicide Deaths Exceed Coronavirus Fatalities

A California doctor says he has seen a year’s worth of suicides in the last four weeks of lockdown.

More people reportedly died of suicide in one Tennessee county than from coronavirus across the whole state.

A spokesperson for the Well Being Trust in Oakland, CA issued a report that predicts up to 75,000 deaths from drug or alcohol abuse and suicide directly caused by lockdowns due to the coronavirus. Fear, dread and isolation are the words used to describe these deaths of despair. Fear of unemployment, no future, forced vaccination, have caused many to give up hope. This report emanates from California where the governor just prolonged the forced lockdown another 90 days.

Another study conducted by Just Facts predicts lockdowns will destroy 7 times more years of human life than strict lockdowns can save.

The coronavirus deaths and lockdown have produced disproportionate anguish and grief over the death of loved ones. Although limited to a small fraction of the public (the coronavirus has reportedly killed 1 out of every 5000 Americans, compared to 1 out 116 Americans who die every year), these deaths have rippled through the fabric of modern America.

More troubling, with 35% to 55% of Americans workers having lost their jobs or had a reduction in hours of pay, studies show there is a 63% higher risk of mortality associated with unemployment.

It is difficult to conclude anything else but that the care of coronavirus patients in New York State must be questioned in light of the fact NY has a much higher death rate than other states. It may not be the viral infection but the care that has caused so many deaths. Forced admission of recovering elderly coronavirus patients from hospitals to nursing homes has been brought into question. Over-reliance upon ventilators is another concern. Ventilators can induce fatal lung damage. In some instances the treatment may be worse than the disease. Some patients came to the hospital with a cold or the flu and acquired the dreaded COVID-19 coronavirus infection because 10-20% of healthcare workers harbor the virus.

A just-released JP MORGAN study states many US states have experienced lower infection rates after ending lockdowns “that are now destroying millions of livelihoods worldwide.”

“Lockdowns were administered with little consideration that they might not only cause economic devastation but potentially more deaths than COVID-19 itself,’ said author Marko Kolanovic, a trained physicist and a strategist for JP Morgan.

