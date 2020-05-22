WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nancy Pelosi has unveiled a proposal to simply guess how people were going to vote.
The post Democrats Unveil Proposal To Just Guess How People Were Going To Vote appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Nancy Pelosi has unveiled a proposal to simply guess how people were going to vote.
The post Democrats Unveil Proposal To Just Guess How People Were Going To Vote appeared first on The Babylon Bee.