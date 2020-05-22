Insanity: an example of the bureaucratic, statist, nanny, and authoritarian mindset

Thanks to Miquel for finding this. Just in time for Memorial Day.

Kipling described this insanity just over a century ago, in his poem, The Gods of the Copybook Headings. Definitely worth reading.

The arrogance, the swollen heads, the blindness, and the stupidity of bureaucrats, enforcers (notice I’m DROPPING the adjective “law”), and the politicians is soaring.

At least part of this sign in the cemetery is to strike back at those who dare to ignore the “guidelines” (and the edicts, decrees, “executive orders,” emergency health orders, and such, which prohibit the holding of ceremonies in cemeteries for Memorial Day. Even the placing of flags by gravestones has been largely prohibited.

In fact, the Deep State bureaucrats in the Department of Veterans Affairs – the FedGov agency – have PROHIBITED the traditional placing of flags at all 142 National Cemeteries, except by family members. No Boy or Girl Scouts, no DAV, no American Legion, no Veterans of Foreign Wars, no civic groups or churches. After all, no large group of volunteers can be trusted to maintain social distancing. Yep, that is what that website says. Again, the arrogance, fear and panic shows clearly.

Regardless, please remember your dead this Memorial Day – especially those who died or were wounded and disabled for life because they thought that they were fighting for liberty and freedom.