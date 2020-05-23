A Baker’s Dozen (TM) examples of media lies and politician worship

Look, we all know the media lies. This has become an increasing problem, a deep embarrassment to many publishers, editors, and others (usually retired) as the powermongers and the pitifully uneducated modern “professionals” move into the business.

Here are some recent examples:

1 -Every death in a bad Red State is due to COVID-19 and “poor political decisions;”

every death in a good Blue State is because “Orange-Man-Bad” and evil political decisions.

2 -Federal politicians handing out stolen (tax and borrowing) government money to their special interest voting blocs are “acting with compassion during an emergency.”

Politicians who open their state so people can earn a living are “risking people’s lives for greedy capitalist business interests”.

3 -Supermarkets and pot shops are “selflessly serving the public” by being open. Religious leaders are “needlessly putting people at risk” by opening their church.

4 -Politicians are “sensitive to risk” when they empty jails and prisons,

but an honest citizen is “responding to unjustified panic” when he buys a firearm for defending his family, and increasing the risk of people dying.

5 -Protesters are “radical and threatening” by petitioning to end the Lockdown imposed by governments, but hoplophobic and hoploclastic politicians are “expressing concern for the public” when they arrest or threaten to shoot people who don’t wear a mask.

6 -People die of Beer Flu because politicians have “blood on their hands”,

but people who die of the seasonal flu and suicide (or virtually anything else) are.. invisible – unless they tested positive for COVID-19 (before or after death).

7 -You are “spreading distrust of our institutions” when you study up on medical matters and have the gall to question government officials. Of course, you are “responsibly informed” when you believe the mainstream media on TV, radio, or internet.

8 -Politicians “implement creative solutions” by decreeing all the social controls of the Lockdown, with no evidence that such things really work. But patients who want to try new dietary and medical treatments are “acting on superstition.” (And must be silenced.)

9 -Politicians threatening to jail shop owners and arrest people walking alone on the beach or in a forest or park are “bravely protecting public health.” The people demanding their freedom are showing a “slavish adherence to the constitution” and care too much about their over-rated liberty.

10 -It seems that the reason 7,700 of us die from natural causes every day in the US, is because the election was stolen from Hillary in 2016.

11 -Although the “experts” and their predictions, instructions, warnings, and demands have proven false time and time again, the latest pronouncements are plastered in bold headlines and people and politicians are castigated for not following every one of them.

12 -Every “acceptable” politician (read: regressive/neo-liberal/leftist) is praised no matter how they lie, how many deaths they cause, or how many rights they trample. Media are saints, expert, accurate, and care.

13 -Readers/viewers of media are gullible, naive, and unable to do any research or comparison on their own. They cannot judge anything for themselves, as shown by the success of advertising.

The last two can be illustrated with a recent incident.

This one is bolder than most.

Last week, in the far Southwestern Colorado County of Montezuma, a man died in a public park overnight.

The Blaze has two stories – one copied from The Denver Post and the other from an unknown source. Both dealt with Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) admitting it has been counting deaths that were NOT actually caused by COVID-19. Both mentioned this man’s death.

Read and decide for yourself:

Frustration over COVID-19 death classification boiled over in Colorado this week after state officials included the death of 35-year-old Sebastian Yellow as a COVID-19 death. However, Colorado’s Montezuma County coroner, George Deavers, determined that Yellow had died from alcohol poisoning, having a blood alcohol content of .55 at the time of his death, which is over the lethal limit. “It wasn’t COVID, it was alcohol toxicity,” Deavers said. “Yes, he did have COVID, but that is not what took his life.” Unknown source quoted in The Blaze

One story, in particular, grabbed national headlines last week, where a 35-year-old Colorado man died due to acute alcohol poisoning. However, the Montezuma County coroner declared the cause of death to be from coronavirus. Denver Post story quoted in The Blaze

Why do I know which one is true? Because I heard the story as originally reported and know the people involved. I know what Sebastian Yellow was – one of many people called “park rangers” by local businessmen in the vicinity of the City Park. He had a blood alcohol content of .55! Like too many people who have lost all hope and are enslaved to alcohol or other drugs, he drank himself to death – his liver had already been destroyed by his drinking at age 55.

So why did the Post (and apparently, the state agency CDPHE’s chief medical officer, Dr. Bill France)? I can’t read their minds but I can read their actions. Polis, the elected governor who has seized power and is now the Dictator of Colorado, is a progressive (regressive) politicians who bought his office and now is remolding Colorado into his own vision of the future. And like his fellows, Trump hate is critical to this change: the CDC “works for” Trump and therefore Polis is pictured as standing up to the evil Trump-led Feds. Montezuma County is a strongly conservative and Republican enclave in an increasingly-blue State, and its commissioners and administrator (whom I know personally) have been straining against and are in rebellion against Polis’ tyrannical actions. So the County and its officers (in Colorado the County Coroner is an partisan, elected position) must be tarred as lying – just like the CDC.

Even though it was rebellion within the State that forced the lying leadership of CDPHE (appointed by Polis and his progressive predecessors in the State Capitol (“under the gold dome” in Colorado slang) to admit that they had falsely claimed about 15% (more than 300) MORE deaths from the Beer Virus than actually happened.