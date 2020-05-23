My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Content:

Whiteboard: HCQ alone or HCQ + Zinc

Financial incentives to embrace or knock Hydroxychloroquine

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 992 Scott Adams PART2: I Put on my Angry Pope Hat and Make Rulings About Churches, Pharma, News Business and More appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.